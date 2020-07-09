4916 Nevin Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

This is a cozy place to call HOME! With central air and gas heat, you are sure to be comfortable. Available June 1st. Country living in the city - no lawnmower, no problem! Yard care included. Friendly neighbors with easy access to interstates and located near Ribbon Walk. This one story, older brick 3bed / 1bath house has fresh paint floor to ceiling, windows to walls, kitchen cabinets and drawers. Refinished hardwood floors throughout and brand new appliances - dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Approximately 1200 sq.ft. fitting no more than 4 persons (maximum of two vehicles) with no pets allowed. Step outside and get some fresh air on the screened porch, bring a grill for outdoor eats! No smoking allowed and use of the fireplace is not permitted. Water and city trash collection included. Tenant responsible for utilities and internet/cable. Any problems with the home? Landlord is right next door! Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a nonrefundable $75 credit and background check. Security deposit ($1300), first and last month's rent ($2700) due before move in. Email sallyannm@rocketmail.com or call Sally at 716.969.7014.