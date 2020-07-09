All apartments in Charlotte
4916 Nevin Road
Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:25 AM

4916 Nevin Road

4916 Nevin Road · No Longer Available
Location

4916 Nevin Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Derita - Statesville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
This is a cozy place to call HOME! With central air and gas heat, you are sure to be comfortable. Available June 1st. Country living in the city - no lawnmower, no problem! Yard care included. Friendly neighbors with easy access to interstates and located near Ribbon Walk. This one story, older brick 3bed / 1bath house has fresh paint floor to ceiling, windows to walls, kitchen cabinets and drawers. Refinished hardwood floors throughout and brand new appliances - dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Approximately 1200 sq.ft. fitting no more than 4 persons (maximum of two vehicles) with no pets allowed. Step outside and get some fresh air on the screened porch, bring a grill for outdoor eats! No smoking allowed and use of the fireplace is not permitted. Water and city trash collection included. Tenant responsible for utilities and internet/cable. Any problems with the home? Landlord is right next door! Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a nonrefundable $75 credit and background check. Security deposit ($1300), first and last month's rent ($2700) due before move in. Email sallyannm@rocketmail.com or call Sally at 716.969.7014.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4916 Nevin Road have any available units?
4916 Nevin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4916 Nevin Road have?
Some of 4916 Nevin Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4916 Nevin Road currently offering any rent specials?
4916 Nevin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4916 Nevin Road pet-friendly?
No, 4916 Nevin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4916 Nevin Road offer parking?
No, 4916 Nevin Road does not offer parking.
Does 4916 Nevin Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4916 Nevin Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4916 Nevin Road have a pool?
No, 4916 Nevin Road does not have a pool.
Does 4916 Nevin Road have accessible units?
No, 4916 Nevin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4916 Nevin Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4916 Nevin Road has units with dishwashers.

