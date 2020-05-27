4905 Ashley Park Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage

Contact AJ Rebhan 704-502-7778 for a showing. Welcome home to Solis Sharon Square, an elegant apartment community centrally located in SouthPark, a premier entertainment and shopping destination in Charlotte, NC. Enjoy great designs and living on what we call SouthPark’s Main Street, steps away from the mall, Whole Foods, Regal Cinemas, as well as many others. Convenience is key. Currently offering 2 months free. Prices, promotions, and availability subject to change contact community directly for more information.