All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4905 Ashley Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4905 Ashley Park Lane
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

4905 Ashley Park Lane

4905 Ashley Park Lane · (704) 502-1040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Foxcroft
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4905 Ashley Park Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Foxcroft

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Contact AJ Rebhan 704-502-7778 for a showing. Welcome home to Solis Sharon Square, an elegant apartment community centrally located in SouthPark, a premier entertainment and shopping destination in Charlotte, NC. Enjoy great designs and living on what we call SouthPark’s Main Street, steps away from the mall, Whole Foods, Regal Cinemas, as well as many others. Convenience is key. Currently offering 2 months free. Prices, promotions, and availability subject to change contact community directly for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4905 Ashley Park Lane have any available units?
4905 Ashley Park Lane has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4905 Ashley Park Lane have?
Some of 4905 Ashley Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4905 Ashley Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4905 Ashley Park Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4905 Ashley Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4905 Ashley Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4905 Ashley Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4905 Ashley Park Lane does offer parking.
Does 4905 Ashley Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4905 Ashley Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4905 Ashley Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4905 Ashley Park Lane has a pool.
Does 4905 Ashley Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 4905 Ashley Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4905 Ashley Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4905 Ashley Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4905 Ashley Park Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity