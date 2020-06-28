All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 15 2019 at 5:03 PM

4904 Winchester Street

Location

4904 Winchester Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This recently renovated home is filled with loads of character! Recent renovations include freshly painted walls, professionally installed flooring, and stylish fixtures. The kitchen will come fully equipped with the major kitchen appliances so home cooked meals can be prepared immediately upon move in. As a bonus this home is also move in ready and pet friendly! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4904 Winchester Street have any available units?
4904 Winchester Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4904 Winchester Street currently offering any rent specials?
4904 Winchester Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4904 Winchester Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4904 Winchester Street is pet friendly.
Does 4904 Winchester Street offer parking?
No, 4904 Winchester Street does not offer parking.
Does 4904 Winchester Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4904 Winchester Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4904 Winchester Street have a pool?
No, 4904 Winchester Street does not have a pool.
Does 4904 Winchester Street have accessible units?
No, 4904 Winchester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4904 Winchester Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4904 Winchester Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4904 Winchester Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4904 Winchester Street does not have units with air conditioning.
