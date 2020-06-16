4901 Doris Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Located in beautiful "Oakhurst" neighborhood. Close to downtown, Cotswold & Southpark! Walking distance to The Common Market.

1947 bungalow with open floor plan & fireplace in living room

3 bedrooms/2 bathroom; 1400 sf

Totally renovated bathroom with skylight, granite, glass shower & neutral colored tile

Renovated kitchen with skylight, custom cabinets & appliances

Fenced in back yard

Front porch, rear deck, and concrete patio

Storage shed

Mature landscaping; tree lined street

Arched doorways, charm & a curb appeal that you must see to appreciate!