4901 Doris Avenue

Amenities
Located in beautiful "Oakhurst" neighborhood. Close to downtown, Cotswold & Southpark! Walking distance to The Common Market.
1947 bungalow with open floor plan & fireplace in living room
3 bedrooms/2 bathroom; 1400 sf
Totally renovated bathroom with skylight, granite, glass shower & neutral colored tile
Renovated kitchen with skylight, custom cabinets & appliances
Fenced in back yard
Front porch, rear deck, and concrete patio
Storage shed
Mature landscaping; tree lined street
Arched doorways, charm & a curb appeal that you must see to appreciate!