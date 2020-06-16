All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
4901 Doris Avenue
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:22 AM

Location

4901 Doris Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Oakhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Located in beautiful "Oakhurst" neighborhood. Close to downtown, Cotswold & Southpark! Walking distance to The Common Market.
1947 bungalow with open floor plan & fireplace in living room
3 bedrooms/2 bathroom; 1400 sf
Totally renovated bathroom with skylight, granite, glass shower & neutral colored tile
Renovated kitchen with skylight, custom cabinets & appliances
Fenced in back yard
Front porch, rear deck, and concrete patio
Storage shed
Mature landscaping; tree lined street
Arched doorways, charm & a curb appeal that you must see to appreciate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4901 Doris Avenue have any available units?
4901 Doris Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4901 Doris Avenue have?
Some of 4901 Doris Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4901 Doris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4901 Doris Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 Doris Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4901 Doris Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4901 Doris Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4901 Doris Avenue offers parking.
Does 4901 Doris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4901 Doris Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 Doris Avenue have a pool?
No, 4901 Doris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4901 Doris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4901 Doris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 Doris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4901 Doris Avenue has units with dishwashers.
