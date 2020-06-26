All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

4830 Carsons Pond

4830 Carson's Pond Road · No Longer Available
Location

4830 Carson's Pond Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious Waterfront Home - Property Id: 17008

Spacious 3 bedroom home with a view on the pond. Enjoy a sun-downer on the screened porch overlooking the pond in this serene gated community or enjoy summer days on the tennis courts or at the club swimming pool. There is a huge walk in attic and enough closet space for all your stuff.The neighborhood is within 4 miles of most of the major shopping centers, schools, churches, hospitals, movies etc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/17008p
Property Id 17008

(RLNE5215387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4830 Carsons Pond have any available units?
4830 Carsons Pond doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4830 Carsons Pond have?
Some of 4830 Carsons Pond's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4830 Carsons Pond currently offering any rent specials?
4830 Carsons Pond is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4830 Carsons Pond pet-friendly?
Yes, 4830 Carsons Pond is pet friendly.
Does 4830 Carsons Pond offer parking?
No, 4830 Carsons Pond does not offer parking.
Does 4830 Carsons Pond have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4830 Carsons Pond does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4830 Carsons Pond have a pool?
Yes, 4830 Carsons Pond has a pool.
Does 4830 Carsons Pond have accessible units?
No, 4830 Carsons Pond does not have accessible units.
Does 4830 Carsons Pond have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4830 Carsons Pond has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
