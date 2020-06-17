All apartments in Charlotte
4829 Coppala Drive
Last updated October 21 2019 at 2:43 PM

4829 Coppala Drive

4829 Coppala Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4829 Coppala Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oakdale North

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Enjoy this freshly-painted home, situated on a corner lot in the suburbs just north of Uptown Charlotte!

Plenty of space and upgrades makes this home desirable. A formal dining room provides the perfect space for family meals. The large family room offers a cozy fireplace to curl up in front of during movie night! The U shaped kitchen with adjacent breakfast nook offers great space and all major appliances, including a built-in microwave. A decorative, white spindle staircase leads to the upstairs. A large master bedroom with cathedral ceilings and an on-suite bath with dual vanities is a comfortable escape for the head of the household. Three additional bedrooms and a spare bath finish the upstairs.

Located less than twenty minutes from Uptown Charlotte! Close to shopping and dining, including the Northlake area! Easy access to I-485!

Sorry, no pets.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4829 Coppala Drive have any available units?
4829 Coppala Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4829 Coppala Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4829 Coppala Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4829 Coppala Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4829 Coppala Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4829 Coppala Drive offer parking?
No, 4829 Coppala Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4829 Coppala Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4829 Coppala Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4829 Coppala Drive have a pool?
No, 4829 Coppala Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4829 Coppala Drive have accessible units?
No, 4829 Coppala Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4829 Coppala Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4829 Coppala Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4829 Coppala Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4829 Coppala Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

