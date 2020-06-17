4829 Coppala Drive

Amenities

Enjoy this freshly-painted home, situated on a corner lot in the suburbs just north of Uptown Charlotte!



Plenty of space and upgrades makes this home desirable. A formal dining room provides the perfect space for family meals. The large family room offers a cozy fireplace to curl up in front of during movie night! The U shaped kitchen with adjacent breakfast nook offers great space and all major appliances, including a built-in microwave. A decorative, white spindle staircase leads to the upstairs. A large master bedroom with cathedral ceilings and an on-suite bath with dual vanities is a comfortable escape for the head of the household. Three additional bedrooms and a spare bath finish the upstairs.



Located less than twenty minutes from Uptown Charlotte! Close to shopping and dining, including the Northlake area! Easy access to I-485!



Sorry, no pets.



