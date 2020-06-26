4826 Holbrook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Wonderful 3 Bdr. 1 Bath brick ranch in popular Amity Gardens directly behind the Big Gold Building on Independence Blve. Very convenient to downtown and retail and restaurants. Harwood floors throughout with fresh paint and ceiling fans in every room. Large Living Room/Dining Room combination with tons of light. New tile bathroom with pedestal sink. Beautiful porch at rear of house to enjoy those cool summer evenings with adjoining Laundry/Storage Room. Large eat-in kitchen with vinyl plank floor, dishwasher, refrigerator, gas stove and microwave. No pets. Requires $1,400.00 security deposit at lease signing.