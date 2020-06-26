All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM

4826 Holbrook Drive

4826 Holbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4826 Holbrook Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful 3 Bdr. 1 Bath brick ranch in popular Amity Gardens directly behind the Big Gold Building on Independence Blve. Very convenient to downtown and retail and restaurants. Harwood floors throughout with fresh paint and ceiling fans in every room. Large Living Room/Dining Room combination with tons of light. New tile bathroom with pedestal sink. Beautiful porch at rear of house to enjoy those cool summer evenings with adjoining Laundry/Storage Room. Large eat-in kitchen with vinyl plank floor, dishwasher, refrigerator, gas stove and microwave. No pets. Requires $1,400.00 security deposit at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4826 Holbrook Drive have any available units?
4826 Holbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4826 Holbrook Drive have?
Some of 4826 Holbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4826 Holbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4826 Holbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4826 Holbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4826 Holbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4826 Holbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4826 Holbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 4826 Holbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4826 Holbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4826 Holbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 4826 Holbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4826 Holbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 4826 Holbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4826 Holbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4826 Holbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
