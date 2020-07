Amenities

Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a spacious backyard!



The home features hardwood flooring throughout and laminate tile in the kitchen and bathroom. An additional extension on the home provides a laundry room and extra space for storage.



Sorry, no pets.



Located 15 minutes from the US Whitewater Center and 12 minutes from the Charlotte-Douglas Airport!



Schedule a self-guided tour today. Call us at 877.751.1677 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**