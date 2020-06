Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bedroom Townhome! -

Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome with a 1 car garage in a desirable neighborhood. Laminate flooring covers the living room, kitchen, and downstairs hallway. Walk upstairs and you will find 2 spacious bedrooms, a bathroom and a loft overlooking the living room. Great space for a home office, guest room, or a 3rd bedroom. Nice patio space in the backyard for entertaining! Washer and dryer are included. Call us today to schedule a tour!



