Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:56 AM

4800 Holbrook Drive

Location

4800 Holbrook Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Three bedroom house with TOTALLY renovated interior! This home is located in the Coventry Woods Neighborhood and is convenient to everything. Just a quick drive to Cotswold and Plaza Midwood or hop on I74 for a fast commute to Uptown. This brick ranch house features wood floors, new kitchen cabinets with quartz countertops, new bathroom, new HVAC system, energy efficient windows, large mudroom and laundry room and a storage shed in the back yard. (House will be move in ready soon, just finishing the final touches! New appliances including stainless steel fridge, oven, microwave and dishwasher.)

$1,200 rent, $1,200 security deposit, $40 application fee per adult

Call Simpson Properties to view! (704)365-9222
NC Real Estate Broker
3 br, 1 bt ranch house. Gas heat, central air SHARON AMITY AND INDEPENDENCE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 Holbrook Drive have any available units?
4800 Holbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4800 Holbrook Drive have?
Some of 4800 Holbrook Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 Holbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4800 Holbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 Holbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4800 Holbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4800 Holbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 4800 Holbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4800 Holbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4800 Holbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 Holbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 4800 Holbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4800 Holbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 4800 Holbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 Holbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4800 Holbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

