4800 Holbrook Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Three bedroom house with TOTALLY renovated interior! This home is located in the Coventry Woods Neighborhood and is convenient to everything. Just a quick drive to Cotswold and Plaza Midwood or hop on I74 for a fast commute to Uptown. This brick ranch house features wood floors, new kitchen cabinets with quartz countertops, new bathroom, new HVAC system, energy efficient windows, large mudroom and laundry room and a storage shed in the back yard. (House will be move in ready soon, just finishing the final touches! New appliances including stainless steel fridge, oven, microwave and dishwasher.)



$1,200 rent, $1,200 security deposit, $40 application fee per adult



Call Simpson Properties to view! (704)365-9222

NC Real Estate Broker

3 br, 1 bt ranch house. Gas heat, central air SHARON AMITY AND INDEPENDENCE.