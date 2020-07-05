4780 Old Lantern Way

Amenities

Check out this incredible deal in the North Sharon Amity Community!



Lovely brick-front end-unit town home located on a quiet cul-de-sac!



The open main level offers a living room, a kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, a half-bath and laundry. Wood flooring accents some of the main level. Upstairs two comfortably sized bedrooms share a full bath.



The fenced yard with a patio extends the living space outdoors. Community amenities include a pool.



Less than a 20 minute commute to UNCC, this condo is convenient to parks, schools, shopping, and dining as well as easy access to Uptown Charlotte via US-74/Independence Blvd!



Pets conditional. Only pets weighing 35 lb or less at full growth will be considered.



