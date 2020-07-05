All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 5 2019 at 3:04 PM

4780 Old Lantern Way

4780 Old Lantern Way · No Longer Available
Location

4780 Old Lantern Way, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this incredible deal in the North Sharon Amity Community!

Lovely brick-front end-unit town home located on a quiet cul-de-sac!

The open main level offers a living room, a kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, a half-bath and laundry. Wood flooring accents some of the main level. Upstairs two comfortably sized bedrooms share a full bath.

The fenced yard with a patio extends the living space outdoors. Community amenities include a pool.

Less than a 20 minute commute to UNCC, this condo is convenient to parks, schools, shopping, and dining as well as easy access to Uptown Charlotte via US-74/Independence Blvd!

Pets conditional. Only pets weighing 35 lb or less at full growth will be considered.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4780 Old Lantern Way have any available units?
4780 Old Lantern Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4780 Old Lantern Way have?
Some of 4780 Old Lantern Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4780 Old Lantern Way currently offering any rent specials?
4780 Old Lantern Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4780 Old Lantern Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4780 Old Lantern Way is pet friendly.
Does 4780 Old Lantern Way offer parking?
No, 4780 Old Lantern Way does not offer parking.
Does 4780 Old Lantern Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4780 Old Lantern Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4780 Old Lantern Way have a pool?
Yes, 4780 Old Lantern Way has a pool.
Does 4780 Old Lantern Way have accessible units?
No, 4780 Old Lantern Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4780 Old Lantern Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4780 Old Lantern Way does not have units with dishwashers.

