All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4737 Johnston Oehler Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4737 Johnston Oehler Road
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:55 PM

4737 Johnston Oehler Road

4737 Johnston Oehler Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Prosperity Church Road
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4737 Johnston Oehler Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Schedule a showing at your most convenient time to see our vacancies today! Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/4737-johnston-oehler-road?p=TenantTurner
For more information:
Text "Johnston4737" to 704-870-2369" Contact admin@carolinaspropertymanagement.com for questions. To apply, please visit www.carolinaspropertymanagement.com and click on the 'vacancies' tab, and then click 'apply now'. Beautifully maintained townhouse includes hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and open floor plan. All bedrooms including the Master reside on the upper level, leaving plenty of space downstairs to entertain family and friends. Location is convenient to University Park, Concord Mills, and right off of 485 interstate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4737 Johnston Oehler Road have any available units?
4737 Johnston Oehler Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4737 Johnston Oehler Road have?
Some of 4737 Johnston Oehler Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4737 Johnston Oehler Road currently offering any rent specials?
4737 Johnston Oehler Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4737 Johnston Oehler Road pet-friendly?
No, 4737 Johnston Oehler Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4737 Johnston Oehler Road offer parking?
No, 4737 Johnston Oehler Road does not offer parking.
Does 4737 Johnston Oehler Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4737 Johnston Oehler Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4737 Johnston Oehler Road have a pool?
No, 4737 Johnston Oehler Road does not have a pool.
Does 4737 Johnston Oehler Road have accessible units?
No, 4737 Johnston Oehler Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4737 Johnston Oehler Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4737 Johnston Oehler Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte