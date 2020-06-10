All apartments in Charlotte
4724 Keeneland Lane
4724 Keeneland Lane

4724 Keeneland Lane · (704) 343-6718
Location

4724 Keeneland Lane, Charlotte, NC 28216
Mountain Island

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2256 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Magnificent & Spacious this 2 story home is loaded with all cozy & comfort amenities.Living room with wood floorings,cozy fireplace, and not to forget the beautiful exterior nature view.You really won't be let down,kitchen is loaded with lots of cabinet space & appliances, breakfast hook to enjoy ur mrng breakfast. A Perfecto Being All In One! Spacious bed rooms with ceiling fans, Main Level with a full bedroom giving your plus. Upper Level with a Loft! Exterior with beautifully landscaped yard. Conveniently located minutes to Shopping, Hwy I-485 & 77,Transporation, Restaurants etc. Listed at a Price to Brag About! So Why Wait? Contact for More Details!

Directions:Onto I-485 Outer,Use the middle lane to take exit 30 for I-85,Keep left at the fork and merge onto I-85 S,Use the right 2 lanes to take exit 38 to merge onto US-21 N towards Statesville,Take exit 16B for Sunset Rd W,Merge onto Sunset Rd,Turn right onto Beatties Ford Rd,Turn left onto Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd,Turn left onto Keeneland Ln.
Spacious 2 Story Home with large 4 bed and a bedroom on main floor. updated inside and outside with professionally landscaped front and rear yard.great location minutes to mall, highway shopping etc.

Directions:I-77 N to Sunset Rd W. Go (R) on Beatties Ford. (L) on Mt. Holly/Huntersville Rd. (L) onto Keeneland Ln.Destination will be on the left.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4724 Keeneland Lane have any available units?
4724 Keeneland Lane has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4724 Keeneland Lane have?
Some of 4724 Keeneland Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4724 Keeneland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4724 Keeneland Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4724 Keeneland Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4724 Keeneland Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4724 Keeneland Lane offer parking?
No, 4724 Keeneland Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4724 Keeneland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4724 Keeneland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4724 Keeneland Lane have a pool?
No, 4724 Keeneland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4724 Keeneland Lane have accessible units?
No, 4724 Keeneland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4724 Keeneland Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4724 Keeneland Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
