Charlotte, NC
4721 Morgan Street
Last updated June 8 2019 at 1:53 AM

4721 Morgan Street

4721 Morgan Street · No Longer Available
Location

4721 Morgan Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4721 Morgan Street have any available units?
4721 Morgan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4721 Morgan Street currently offering any rent specials?
4721 Morgan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4721 Morgan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4721 Morgan Street is pet friendly.
Does 4721 Morgan Street offer parking?
No, 4721 Morgan Street does not offer parking.
Does 4721 Morgan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4721 Morgan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4721 Morgan Street have a pool?
No, 4721 Morgan Street does not have a pool.
Does 4721 Morgan Street have accessible units?
No, 4721 Morgan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4721 Morgan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4721 Morgan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4721 Morgan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4721 Morgan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
