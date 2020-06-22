All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 3 2020 at 6:49 AM

4612 Fairbluff Drive

4612 Fairbluff Place · No Longer Available
Location

4612 Fairbluff Place, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Full brick ranch with walk-out basement and one car garage. Newer kitchen. Newly refinished hardwoods. All new crown moulding. Interior completely repainted. New six panel doors. Walk-up attic with convenient storage. Convenient four car parking behind home. Huge patio and fenced-in rear yard. Sunroom can be converted to fourth BR/office or upstairs laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4612 Fairbluff Drive have any available units?
4612 Fairbluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4612 Fairbluff Drive have?
Some of 4612 Fairbluff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4612 Fairbluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4612 Fairbluff Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4612 Fairbluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4612 Fairbluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4612 Fairbluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4612 Fairbluff Drive does offer parking.
Does 4612 Fairbluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4612 Fairbluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4612 Fairbluff Drive have a pool?
No, 4612 Fairbluff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4612 Fairbluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 4612 Fairbluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4612 Fairbluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4612 Fairbluff Drive has units with dishwashers.
