Check out this cute home that has been Freshly Painted & New Flooring installed. Main Level features open living area with Family and Kitchen area with black appliances and Vinyl Plank Flooring. Master bedroom and Bathroom on main level w/ large master closet. Second level has 3 spacious bedrooms and an additional bathroom. Call Prism Properties & Development today to schedule your appointment to see this home. (704) 628-7096 or www.prismpd.com.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4607 Wildwood Avenue have any available units?
4607 Wildwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4607 Wildwood Avenue have?
Some of 4607 Wildwood Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4607 Wildwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4607 Wildwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.