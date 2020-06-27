All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:04 AM

4607 Wildwood Avenue

4607 Wildwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4607 Wildwood Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Check out this cute home that has been Freshly Painted & New Flooring installed. Main Level features open living area with Family and Kitchen area with black appliances and Vinyl Plank Flooring. Master bedroom and Bathroom on main level w/ large master closet. Second level has 3 spacious bedrooms and an additional bathroom. Call Prism Properties & Development today to schedule your appointment to see this home. (704) 628-7096 or www.prismpd.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4607 Wildwood Avenue have any available units?
4607 Wildwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4607 Wildwood Avenue have?
Some of 4607 Wildwood Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4607 Wildwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4607 Wildwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4607 Wildwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4607 Wildwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4607 Wildwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4607 Wildwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 4607 Wildwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4607 Wildwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4607 Wildwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 4607 Wildwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4607 Wildwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4607 Wildwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4607 Wildwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4607 Wildwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
