4606 Bonroi Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly playground pool

Stunning Ranch style home located in the Stafford Subdivision! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is loaded with upgrades. Features include a Gourmet kitchen with a huge granite kitchen island, stainless steel appliances and tiled backsplash. Master bedroom includes a tray ceiling, walk in closet, master bath includes a large tiled shower, granite countertops, tiled flooring and dual sinks. This gorgeous home also features an open floorplan, 10x12 storage shed, beautiful engineered hardwood flooring, covered back porch, and so much more. This home is a must see! Community has an outdoor pool and playground. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. One small pet will be considered.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5434228)