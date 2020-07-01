All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4606 Bonroi Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4606 Bonroi Ave
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

4606 Bonroi Ave

4606 Bonroi Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4606 Bonroi Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
pool
Stunning Ranch style home located in the Stafford Subdivision! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is loaded with upgrades. Features include a Gourmet kitchen with a huge granite kitchen island, stainless steel appliances and tiled backsplash. Master bedroom includes a tray ceiling, walk in closet, master bath includes a large tiled shower, granite countertops, tiled flooring and dual sinks. This gorgeous home also features an open floorplan, 10x12 storage shed, beautiful engineered hardwood flooring, covered back porch, and so much more. This home is a must see! Community has an outdoor pool and playground. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. One small pet will be considered.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5434228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4606 Bonroi Ave have any available units?
4606 Bonroi Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4606 Bonroi Ave have?
Some of 4606 Bonroi Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4606 Bonroi Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4606 Bonroi Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4606 Bonroi Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4606 Bonroi Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4606 Bonroi Ave offer parking?
No, 4606 Bonroi Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4606 Bonroi Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4606 Bonroi Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4606 Bonroi Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4606 Bonroi Ave has a pool.
Does 4606 Bonroi Ave have accessible units?
No, 4606 Bonroi Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4606 Bonroi Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4606 Bonroi Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte