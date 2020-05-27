Amenities

4556 Panther Place - Fantastic 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Huntington Ridge! New vinyl plank flooring, fresh paint and move in ready! One car garage and fenced in backyard. Tenant responsible for any and all utilities.



PETS: Pet Friendly Property. Max of 2 pets. Pet Screening Required. $350 non-refundable pet fee per approved pet required. Monthly pet fee ($10-$25/mth) will be based on the "Paw Score" PET Insurance required if your pet is approved.



NOTICE TO ALL RESIDENTS & APPLICANTS: Everyone must complete the screening process. This is not only for pet and animal owners but also for residents and applicants that DO NOT own a pet or animal. https://pgmgtgroup.petscreening.com



Please no smoking. This property does not accept Section8/HUD/VASH HUD vouchers. Washer and Dryer HOOKUPS.



Please note an additional $30/mo* for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online ACH Payment Option and Pay Near Me Locations, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more!



Each person over 18 living in the house must fill in a separate rental application and pay the $65 application fee online with a debit or credit card.



