All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4556 Panther Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4556 Panther Place
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

4556 Panther Place

4556 Panther Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
West Sugar Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4556 Panther Place, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
4556 Panther Place - Fantastic 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Huntington Ridge! New vinyl plank flooring, fresh paint and move in ready! One car garage and fenced in backyard. Tenant responsible for any and all utilities.

PETS: Pet Friendly Property. Max of 2 pets. Pet Screening Required. $350 non-refundable pet fee per approved pet required. Monthly pet fee ($10-$25/mth) will be based on the "Paw Score" PET Insurance required if your pet is approved.

NOTICE TO ALL RESIDENTS & APPLICANTS: Everyone must complete the screening process. This is not only for pet and animal owners but also for residents and applicants that DO NOT own a pet or animal. https://pgmgtgroup.petscreening.com

Please no smoking. This property does not accept Section8/HUD/VASH HUD vouchers. Washer and Dryer HOOKUPS.

Please note an additional $30/mo* for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online ACH Payment Option and Pay Near Me Locations, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more!

Each person over 18 living in the house must fill in a separate rental application and pay the $65 application fee online with a debit or credit card.

(RLNE5395316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4556 Panther Place have any available units?
4556 Panther Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4556 Panther Place have?
Some of 4556 Panther Place's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4556 Panther Place currently offering any rent specials?
4556 Panther Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4556 Panther Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4556 Panther Place is pet friendly.
Does 4556 Panther Place offer parking?
Yes, 4556 Panther Place offers parking.
Does 4556 Panther Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4556 Panther Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4556 Panther Place have a pool?
Yes, 4556 Panther Place has a pool.
Does 4556 Panther Place have accessible units?
No, 4556 Panther Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4556 Panther Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4556 Panther Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte