4518 Kavanaugh Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning fireplace key fob access carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed key fob access pet friendly

Charming one story ranch style home! Beautiful landscaping and great curb appeal! 3 spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space. Master bedroom with private half bathroom. Kitchen with spacious pantry. Living room and bedrooms have carpet with hard wood underneath. Add on den with decorative fireplace. Outdoor storage is attached to the home. One additional outbuildings outside. Wonderful deck for entertaining guests. A must see!



No Section 8.

Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.



Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.