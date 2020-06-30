All apartments in Charlotte
4518 Kavanaugh Dr
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:58 PM

4518 Kavanaugh Dr

4518 Kavanaugh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4518 Kavanaugh Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
key fob access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Charming one story ranch style home! Beautiful landscaping and great curb appeal! 3 spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space. Master bedroom with private half bathroom. Kitchen with spacious pantry. Living room and bedrooms have carpet with hard wood underneath. Add on den with decorative fireplace. Outdoor storage is attached to the home. One additional outbuildings outside. Wonderful deck for entertaining guests. A must see!

No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4518 Kavanaugh Dr have any available units?
4518 Kavanaugh Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4518 Kavanaugh Dr have?
Some of 4518 Kavanaugh Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4518 Kavanaugh Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4518 Kavanaugh Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4518 Kavanaugh Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4518 Kavanaugh Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4518 Kavanaugh Dr offer parking?
No, 4518 Kavanaugh Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4518 Kavanaugh Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4518 Kavanaugh Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4518 Kavanaugh Dr have a pool?
No, 4518 Kavanaugh Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4518 Kavanaugh Dr have accessible units?
No, 4518 Kavanaugh Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4518 Kavanaugh Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4518 Kavanaugh Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
