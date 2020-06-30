448 N Mc Dowell St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Incredible Skyline View - A few short blocks to everything uptown. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, First Ward, Uptown. Walking distance to First Ward Park, Romare Bearden Park, 4th Ward Park, Panthers Stadium, Spectrum Center, Nascar Hall of Fame, Light Rail, Rail Trail, miles of greenways, 7th Street Station, multiple museums, loads of restaurants, bars, and nightlife.



Please note: This townhome is not conducive for roommates based on the feedback I have received from the many showings I have had with potential renters. The layout of this townhome is best for singles or couples that plan to share the master bedroom. There is no door to close between the main living room / dining room / kitchen floor (middle floor) and the master bedroom (top floor). Also, the skyline view balcony and washer / dryer are both part of the master bedroom (top floor).