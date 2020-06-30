All apartments in Charlotte
448 N Mc Dowell St

448 N McDowell St · No Longer Available
Location

448 N McDowell St, Charlotte, NC 28204
First Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Incredible Skyline View - A few short blocks to everything uptown. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, First Ward, Uptown. Walking distance to First Ward Park, Romare Bearden Park, 4th Ward Park, Panthers Stadium, Spectrum Center, Nascar Hall of Fame, Light Rail, Rail Trail, miles of greenways, 7th Street Station, multiple museums, loads of restaurants, bars, and nightlife.

Please note: This townhome is not conducive for roommates based on the feedback I have received from the many showings I have had with potential renters. The layout of this townhome is best for singles or couples that plan to share the master bedroom. There is no door to close between the main living room / dining room / kitchen floor (middle floor) and the master bedroom (top floor). Also, the skyline view balcony and washer / dryer are both part of the master bedroom (top floor).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 N Mc Dowell St have any available units?
448 N Mc Dowell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 448 N Mc Dowell St have?
Some of 448 N Mc Dowell St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 N Mc Dowell St currently offering any rent specials?
448 N Mc Dowell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 N Mc Dowell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 448 N Mc Dowell St is pet friendly.
Does 448 N Mc Dowell St offer parking?
Yes, 448 N Mc Dowell St offers parking.
Does 448 N Mc Dowell St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 448 N Mc Dowell St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 N Mc Dowell St have a pool?
No, 448 N Mc Dowell St does not have a pool.
Does 448 N Mc Dowell St have accessible units?
No, 448 N Mc Dowell St does not have accessible units.
Does 448 N Mc Dowell St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 448 N Mc Dowell St has units with dishwashers.

