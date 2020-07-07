4438 Millbridge Lane

Amenities

carport

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport parking

Your Charming Cottage awaits! Get excited to enjoy remarkable moments and memories in this grand three-bedroom home.



As you open the front door to this home, you will discover a grand den and an open kitchen with living space. This home is fit for any family! The bedrooms all feature excellent closet space and hardwood.



Outside you will enjoy the spacious front and backyard. The best part is the yard is fenced! Don't worry about hail damage to your car because the additional carport is perfect for covering your car during any storm.



Check out the virtual tour : https://youtu.be/CP6xilGGw20