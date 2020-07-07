All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4438 Millbridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4438 Millbridge Lane
Last updated October 17 2019 at 4:31 AM

4438 Millbridge Lane

4438 Millbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4438 Millbridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westchester

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Your Charming Cottage awaits! Get excited to enjoy remarkable moments and memories in this grand three-bedroom home.

As you open the front door to this home, you will discover a grand den and an open kitchen with living space. This home is fit for any family! The bedrooms all feature excellent closet space and hardwood.

Outside you will enjoy the spacious front and backyard. The best part is the yard is fenced! Don't worry about hail damage to your car because the additional carport is perfect for covering your car during any storm.

Check out the virtual tour : https://youtu.be/CP6xilGGw20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4438 Millbridge Lane have any available units?
4438 Millbridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4438 Millbridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4438 Millbridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4438 Millbridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4438 Millbridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4438 Millbridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4438 Millbridge Lane offers parking.
Does 4438 Millbridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4438 Millbridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4438 Millbridge Lane have a pool?
No, 4438 Millbridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4438 Millbridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 4438 Millbridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4438 Millbridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4438 Millbridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4438 Millbridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4438 Millbridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Rock Creek at Ballantyne Commons
7810 Spindletop Pl
Charlotte, NC 28277
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Ashley Square at SouthPark
4845 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte