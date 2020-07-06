All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

4423 Trillium Fields Dr

4423 Trillium Fields · No Longer Available
Location

4423 Trillium Fields, Charlotte, NC 28269
Nevin Community

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Derita area- Two story - 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 with 2 car garage - AVAILABLE 12.31.19

4 bed 2 1/2 bath. This house has a great floor plan. Walk into front door with living room or office on left. Thru hallway is modern kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Continue into the large open den with gas logs fireplace and large dining area. Go out the back door to a private fenced back yard with concrete patio. Upstairs- be prepared to see large bedrooms in all areas. Hall bathroom with washer dryer room. Master with separate shower and garden tub and double vanity sinks. HVAC have separate controls for up/down areas to control heating/air comfort on both levels. All this with an attached 2 car garage.

Qualifications: Qualifications: Please do driveby unit before calling for appointment. Credit score 550 or higher, Monthly income must be 3 x monthly rent or at least $4335/mo. Good rental history last 12 months. No serious criminal issues that show up on background check.

Directions: Take Gibbon rd in Derita going toward I 77. Trillium Fields on left. House is approx 2/3 ways down on right.

(RLNE2750513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4423 Trillium Fields Dr have any available units?
4423 Trillium Fields Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4423 Trillium Fields Dr have?
Some of 4423 Trillium Fields Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4423 Trillium Fields Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4423 Trillium Fields Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4423 Trillium Fields Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4423 Trillium Fields Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4423 Trillium Fields Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4423 Trillium Fields Dr offers parking.
Does 4423 Trillium Fields Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4423 Trillium Fields Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4423 Trillium Fields Dr have a pool?
No, 4423 Trillium Fields Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4423 Trillium Fields Dr have accessible units?
No, 4423 Trillium Fields Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4423 Trillium Fields Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4423 Trillium Fields Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

