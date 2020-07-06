4423 Trillium Fields Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Derita area- Two story - 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 with 2 car garage - AVAILABLE 12.31.19



4 bed 2 1/2 bath. This house has a great floor plan. Walk into front door with living room or office on left. Thru hallway is modern kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Continue into the large open den with gas logs fireplace and large dining area. Go out the back door to a private fenced back yard with concrete patio. Upstairs- be prepared to see large bedrooms in all areas. Hall bathroom with washer dryer room. Master with separate shower and garden tub and double vanity sinks. HVAC have separate controls for up/down areas to control heating/air comfort on both levels. All this with an attached 2 car garage.



Qualifications: Qualifications: Please do driveby unit before calling for appointment. Credit score 550 or higher, Monthly income must be 3 x monthly rent or at least $4335/mo. Good rental history last 12 months. No serious criminal issues that show up on background check.



Directions: Take Gibbon rd in Derita going toward I 77. Trillium Fields on left. House is approx 2/3 ways down on right.



(RLNE2750513)