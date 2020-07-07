4417 Knollcrest Drive

Amenities

Updated full brick ranch home offering 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Beautiful updates include new granite countertops in both the kitchen and bathroom, new tile flooring in both the kitchen and bathroom, new stainless appliances (Refrigerator, stove, and microwave) and new washer/dryer all included with rent! Cabinets in the kitchen and bath have been upcycled - cleaned with fresh paint. The bathroom tub also has been upcycled and looks fabulous with newly installed tile as well. Original hardwood floors in main living area and bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout the home. New light fixtures, HVAC has been maintenanced and so much more. There is a utility room and a little storage room also. A few more finishing touches to be completed prior to move-in date including new blinds. Tenant is responsable for all utilities and yard maintenance.