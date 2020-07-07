All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 8 2019 at 8:36 PM

4417 Knollcrest Drive

4417 Knollcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4417 Knollcrest Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Updated full brick ranch home offering 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Beautiful updates include new granite countertops in both the kitchen and bathroom, new tile flooring in both the kitchen and bathroom, new stainless appliances (Refrigerator, stove, and microwave) and new washer/dryer all included with rent! Cabinets in the kitchen and bath have been upcycled - cleaned with fresh paint. The bathroom tub also has been upcycled and looks fabulous with newly installed tile as well. Original hardwood floors in main living area and bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout the home. New light fixtures, HVAC has been maintenanced and so much more. There is a utility room and a little storage room also. A few more finishing touches to be completed prior to move-in date including new blinds. Tenant is responsable for all utilities and yard maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4417 Knollcrest Drive have any available units?
4417 Knollcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4417 Knollcrest Drive have?
Some of 4417 Knollcrest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4417 Knollcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4417 Knollcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 Knollcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4417 Knollcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4417 Knollcrest Drive offer parking?
No, 4417 Knollcrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4417 Knollcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4417 Knollcrest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 Knollcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 4417 Knollcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4417 Knollcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 4417 Knollcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 Knollcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4417 Knollcrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

