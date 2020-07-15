All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

4416 Sharon Chase Dr Unit B

4416 Sharon Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4416 Sharon Chase Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Windsor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated Two Bedroom Condo Available! Move In Ready! - Great two bedroom two bath condo available! This unit offers a great design with spacious living and dining areas. Cozy up next to the fireplace during the winter nights. Kitchen has ample food prep and storage space! Sliding glass door leads to private patio. Unit is situated in a scenic community with mature landscaping! Very convenient to shopping & dining!! Schedule to view this affordable option today! Water included!

Two year lease options available!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5587751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4416 Sharon Chase Dr Unit B have any available units?
4416 Sharon Chase Dr Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4416 Sharon Chase Dr Unit B have?
Some of 4416 Sharon Chase Dr Unit B's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4416 Sharon Chase Dr Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
4416 Sharon Chase Dr Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4416 Sharon Chase Dr Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 4416 Sharon Chase Dr Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4416 Sharon Chase Dr Unit B offer parking?
No, 4416 Sharon Chase Dr Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 4416 Sharon Chase Dr Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4416 Sharon Chase Dr Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4416 Sharon Chase Dr Unit B have a pool?
No, 4416 Sharon Chase Dr Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 4416 Sharon Chase Dr Unit B have accessible units?
No, 4416 Sharon Chase Dr Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 4416 Sharon Chase Dr Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4416 Sharon Chase Dr Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
