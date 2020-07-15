4416 Sharon Chase Dr Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly Renovated Two Bedroom Condo Available! Move In Ready! - Great two bedroom two bath condo available! This unit offers a great design with spacious living and dining areas. Cozy up next to the fireplace during the winter nights. Kitchen has ample food prep and storage space! Sliding glass door leads to private patio. Unit is situated in a scenic community with mature landscaping! Very convenient to shopping & dining!! Schedule to view this affordable option today! Water included!



Two year lease options available!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5587751)