Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport fire pit parking

Large brick ranch on wooded lot in the University Area. This home features a large deck, patio & fire pit for outdoor entertaining. New carpets have been installed in the bedrooms and fresh interior painting. There is large carport, just over 400SF side load. This property is convenient to UNCC, I-485 and Uptown Charlotte.