4402 Simsbury Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Enjoy the Peace and quiet in this Beautiful Totally renovated Master on main townhouse in the heart of Southpark. Custom Cabinets - Granite counter tops - New stainless appliances - new HVAC installed 2015 - beautiful hardwoods on main - Plantation Shutters - lots of natural light - enclosed brick patio with retractable awning - Walk to Foxcroft shops and just minutes to all the amenities of Southpark shopping and restaurants.



(RLNE5494172)