Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4402 Simsbury Rd
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

4402 Simsbury Rd

4402 Simsbury Road · No Longer Available
Location

4402 Simsbury Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
Governor's Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy the Peace and quiet in this Beautiful Totally renovated Master on main townhouse in the heart of Southpark. Custom Cabinets - Granite counter tops - New stainless appliances - new HVAC installed 2015 - beautiful hardwoods on main - Plantation Shutters - lots of natural light - enclosed brick patio with retractable awning - Walk to Foxcroft shops and just minutes to all the amenities of Southpark shopping and restaurants.

(RLNE5494172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4402 Simsbury Rd have any available units?
4402 Simsbury Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4402 Simsbury Rd have?
Some of 4402 Simsbury Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4402 Simsbury Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4402 Simsbury Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4402 Simsbury Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4402 Simsbury Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4402 Simsbury Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4402 Simsbury Rd offers parking.
Does 4402 Simsbury Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4402 Simsbury Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4402 Simsbury Rd have a pool?
No, 4402 Simsbury Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4402 Simsbury Rd have accessible units?
No, 4402 Simsbury Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4402 Simsbury Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4402 Simsbury Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

