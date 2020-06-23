4402 Simsbury Rd

Enjoy the Peace and quiet in this Beautiful Totally renovated Master on main townhouse in the heart of Southpark. Custom Cabinets - Granite counter tops - New stainless appliances - new HVAC installed 2015 - beautiful hardwoods on main - Plantation Shutters - lots of natural light - enclosed brick patio with retractable awning - Walk to Foxcroft shops and just minutes to all the amenities of Southpark shopping and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
