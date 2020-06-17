All apartments in Charlotte
438 Wonderwood Drive
438 Wonderwood Drive

438 Wonderwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

438 Wonderwood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
parking
garage
This Single Family rental home will be available for rent following a complete and thorough background check on Tenant. This is a premium Cotswold location with desirable schools. The split level home sits on a beautiful .62 acre lot with hardwood trees in a quiet neighborhood convenient to uptown Charlotte, hospitals and shopping. Sunroom in the rear of the home overlooks the private backyard and creek so there are no houses behind. Kitchen has granite countertops and there are hardwood floors, tile and travertine floors, skylights in the Kitchen and Sunroom. Oversized 2-car garage. Well water for irrigation, car washing. Rear porch was permitted in 2008, was enclosed and finished in 2009 and is included in the heated square feet. For Questions, please contact owner, Chuck Adkins, 704-488-0988.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 Wonderwood Drive have any available units?
438 Wonderwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 438 Wonderwood Drive have?
Some of 438 Wonderwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 Wonderwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
438 Wonderwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 Wonderwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 438 Wonderwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 438 Wonderwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 438 Wonderwood Drive offers parking.
Does 438 Wonderwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 438 Wonderwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 Wonderwood Drive have a pool?
No, 438 Wonderwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 438 Wonderwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 438 Wonderwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 438 Wonderwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 438 Wonderwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
