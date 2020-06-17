438 Wonderwood Drive

Amenities

This Single Family rental home will be available for rent following a complete and thorough background check on Tenant. This is a premium Cotswold location with desirable schools. The split level home sits on a beautiful .62 acre lot with hardwood trees in a quiet neighborhood convenient to uptown Charlotte, hospitals and shopping. Sunroom in the rear of the home overlooks the private backyard and creek so there are no houses behind. Kitchen has granite countertops and there are hardwood floors, tile and travertine floors, skylights in the Kitchen and Sunroom. Oversized 2-car garage. Well water for irrigation, car washing. Rear porch was permitted in 2008, was enclosed and finished in 2009 and is included in the heated square feet. For Questions, please contact owner, Chuck Adkins, 704-488-0988.