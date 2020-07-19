All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:24 AM

4335 Hathaway St

4335 Hathaway Street · (704) 593-1102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4335 Hathaway Street, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Cozy 2 Story, 2 bedroom, condominium in sought after Cotswold location. Open living and dining area with wood floors. Neutral colors. Updated Kitchen with appliances. Granite tile counter tops! Lots of cabinet and counter space. Utility room with a stack washer and dryer as a bonus! 2 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Located in "Cotswold on Walker" Easy access to Interstate I-277 for a quick commute to uptown Charlotte. Sorry, No Pets, No Smoking. Lease for 12, 18 or 24 Months. Face masks will be required to tour this home. Must follow the State of North Carolina and CDC Coronavirus recommendations and guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4335 Hathaway St have any available units?
4335 Hathaway St has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4335 Hathaway St have?
Some of 4335 Hathaway St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4335 Hathaway St currently offering any rent specials?
4335 Hathaway St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4335 Hathaway St pet-friendly?
No, 4335 Hathaway St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4335 Hathaway St offer parking?
No, 4335 Hathaway St does not offer parking.
Does 4335 Hathaway St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4335 Hathaway St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4335 Hathaway St have a pool?
Yes, 4335 Hathaway St has a pool.
Does 4335 Hathaway St have accessible units?
No, 4335 Hathaway St does not have accessible units.
Does 4335 Hathaway St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4335 Hathaway St has units with dishwashers.
