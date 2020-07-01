All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4318 Park South Station Blv
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

4318 Park South Station Blv

4318 Park South Station Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4318 Park South Station Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
4318 Park South Station Blv Available 06/01/20 South Charlotte - An Upscale South Charlotte end unit Town home located 2.5 miles from South Park Mall, 3 miles from I-77 & minutes to Uptown Charlotte or the Airport. This is a gated community with community pool, gym, sidewalks & green areas. The town home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms & deck. The living space includes a Main level with lots of natural light, open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, S/S appliances, family room with fireplace, half bath & separate dining/living room area. The upper level includes the master bedroom, additional bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. The Basement/Lower level has walk out access, hardwood flooring with add'l family/recreation room, upgraded full bath & separate bedroom with French doors. Available 06/01/2020. More pictures & virtual tour options coming soon. Contact a real estate agent or the property management company for additional information. (several pictures shown were taken prior to the current occupancy) This unit is not vacant

The current Stay-at-Home order restricts the viewing of occupied properties. Viewing appointments will be scheduled when restrictions are lifted.

(RLNE5685746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4318 Park South Station Blv have any available units?
4318 Park South Station Blv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4318 Park South Station Blv have?
Some of 4318 Park South Station Blv's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4318 Park South Station Blv currently offering any rent specials?
4318 Park South Station Blv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4318 Park South Station Blv pet-friendly?
No, 4318 Park South Station Blv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4318 Park South Station Blv offer parking?
No, 4318 Park South Station Blv does not offer parking.
Does 4318 Park South Station Blv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4318 Park South Station Blv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4318 Park South Station Blv have a pool?
Yes, 4318 Park South Station Blv has a pool.
Does 4318 Park South Station Blv have accessible units?
No, 4318 Park South Station Blv does not have accessible units.
Does 4318 Park South Station Blv have units with dishwashers?
No, 4318 Park South Station Blv does not have units with dishwashers.

