4318 Park South Station Blv Available 06/01/20 South Charlotte - An Upscale South Charlotte end unit Town home located 2.5 miles from South Park Mall, 3 miles from I-77 & minutes to Uptown Charlotte or the Airport. This is a gated community with community pool, gym, sidewalks & green areas. The town home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms & deck. The living space includes a Main level with lots of natural light, open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, S/S appliances, family room with fireplace, half bath & separate dining/living room area. The upper level includes the master bedroom, additional bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. The Basement/Lower level has walk out access, hardwood flooring with add'l family/recreation room, upgraded full bath & separate bedroom with French doors. Available 06/01/2020. More pictures & virtual tour options coming soon. Contact a real estate agent or the property management company for additional information. (several pictures shown were taken prior to the current occupancy) This unit is not vacant



The current Stay-at-Home order restricts the viewing of occupied properties. Viewing appointments will be scheduled when restrictions are lifted.



(RLNE5685746)