4317 Walker Rd Apt E

APPLICATION RECEIVED. FREE RENT for a limited time only! Contact Property Manager for details. Charming 2br/1ba condo with lots of character in desirable Cotswold neighborhood! Minutes from Uptown, Southpark, Cotswold Shopping center, Publix, Starbucks and more! This beautiful condo features stainless steel appliances, original hardwood floors through out, ceiling fan and double closets in master bedroom and washer/dryer included. Condo comes with large additional storage unit in the building. Garden flat on 2nd floor. Tenant liability insurance is required. Dog must be either small or medium sized. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.