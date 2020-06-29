All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:45 AM

4317 Walker Rd Apt E

4317 Walker Road · No Longer Available
Location

4317 Walker Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPLICATION RECEIVED. FREE RENT for a limited time only! Contact Property Manager for details. Charming 2br/1ba condo with lots of character in desirable Cotswold neighborhood! Minutes from Uptown, Southpark, Cotswold Shopping center, Publix, Starbucks and more! This beautiful condo features stainless steel appliances, original hardwood floors through out, ceiling fan and double closets in master bedroom and washer/dryer included. Condo comes with large additional storage unit in the building. Garden flat on 2nd floor. Tenant liability insurance is required. Dog must be either small or medium sized. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4317 Walker Rd Apt E have any available units?
4317 Walker Rd Apt E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4317 Walker Rd Apt E have?
Some of 4317 Walker Rd Apt E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4317 Walker Rd Apt E currently offering any rent specials?
4317 Walker Rd Apt E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4317 Walker Rd Apt E pet-friendly?
Yes, 4317 Walker Rd Apt E is pet friendly.
Does 4317 Walker Rd Apt E offer parking?
No, 4317 Walker Rd Apt E does not offer parking.
Does 4317 Walker Rd Apt E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4317 Walker Rd Apt E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4317 Walker Rd Apt E have a pool?
No, 4317 Walker Rd Apt E does not have a pool.
Does 4317 Walker Rd Apt E have accessible units?
No, 4317 Walker Rd Apt E does not have accessible units.
Does 4317 Walker Rd Apt E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4317 Walker Rd Apt E has units with dishwashers.
