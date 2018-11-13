All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4307 Sheffield Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4307 Sheffield Park Avenue
Last updated March 24 2020 at 7:18 AM

4307 Sheffield Park Avenue

4307 Sheffield Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wendover - Sedgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4307 Sheffield Park Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28211
Wendover - Sedgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This location offers easy access to Uptown and South Park. Light and airy comfortable open floor plan with 10ft main level ceilings, wide plank wood flooring, heavy trim & molding package and gas fireplace. Upgraded Master bed and foyer with hardwood flooring. Updated kitchen cabinets! Freshly painted each wall, trims and base boards. Chef's kitchen with upgraded KitchenAid appliance package, ample storage, granite counter tops and tile backsplash. Impressive master bedroom with sitting area and balcony. Large master bath with twin vanities and two substantial walk-in closets. Secondary bedrooms each have their own private full bathrooms. Full brick exterior construction. Two car garage. Fenced largest yard with private patio at Gardens at Wendover. Water and landscaping included!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4307 Sheffield Park Avenue have any available units?
4307 Sheffield Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4307 Sheffield Park Avenue have?
Some of 4307 Sheffield Park Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4307 Sheffield Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4307 Sheffield Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4307 Sheffield Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4307 Sheffield Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4307 Sheffield Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4307 Sheffield Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 4307 Sheffield Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4307 Sheffield Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4307 Sheffield Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 4307 Sheffield Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4307 Sheffield Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4307 Sheffield Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4307 Sheffield Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4307 Sheffield Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte