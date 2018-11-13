4307 Sheffield Park Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This location offers easy access to Uptown and South Park. Light and airy comfortable open floor plan with 10ft main level ceilings, wide plank wood flooring, heavy trim & molding package and gas fireplace. Upgraded Master bed and foyer with hardwood flooring. Updated kitchen cabinets! Freshly painted each wall, trims and base boards. Chef's kitchen with upgraded KitchenAid appliance package, ample storage, granite counter tops and tile backsplash. Impressive master bedroom with sitting area and balcony. Large master bath with twin vanities and two substantial walk-in closets. Secondary bedrooms each have their own private full bathrooms. Full brick exterior construction. Two car garage. Fenced largest yard with private patio at Gardens at Wendover. Water and landscaping included!!