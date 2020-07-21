4290 Park South Station Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Prestigious South Park townhome. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with 1 car garage. Nice deck out back. Extra Large great room, Hardwoods down. Big kitchen with light neutral cabinetry & granite counter tops, stainless appliances including refrigerator with ice & water dispenser, dishwasher. Master suite with tray ceiling and walk-in closet and tiled shower. This unit backs up to a private wooded area. Gated community with pool, clubhouse, and a fitness center. Perfectly located between uptown and Ballantyne. 5 mins to South Park.