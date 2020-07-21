All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4290 Park South Station Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4290 Park South Station Boulevard
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM

4290 Park South Station Boulevard

4290 Park South Station Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4290 Park South Station Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Prestigious South Park townhome. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with 1 car garage. Nice deck out back. Extra Large great room, Hardwoods down. Big kitchen with light neutral cabinetry & granite counter tops, stainless appliances including refrigerator with ice & water dispenser, dishwasher. Master suite with tray ceiling and walk-in closet and tiled shower. This unit backs up to a private wooded area. Gated community with pool, clubhouse, and a fitness center. Perfectly located between uptown and Ballantyne. 5 mins to South Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4290 Park South Station Boulevard have any available units?
4290 Park South Station Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4290 Park South Station Boulevard have?
Some of 4290 Park South Station Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4290 Park South Station Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4290 Park South Station Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4290 Park South Station Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4290 Park South Station Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4290 Park South Station Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4290 Park South Station Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4290 Park South Station Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4290 Park South Station Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4290 Park South Station Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4290 Park South Station Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4290 Park South Station Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4290 Park South Station Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4290 Park South Station Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4290 Park South Station Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte