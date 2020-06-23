All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 427 Hurston Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
427 Hurston Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

427 Hurston Circle

427 Hurston Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wesley Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

427 Hurston Circle, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This 2 story townhome features 2 large bedrooms each with their own full bath and over 1200 square feet. The main level has an open concept living room with laminate floors and fireplace, dining area and great kitchen with lots of cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master has vaulted ceiling, large closet space and dual vanity in it's bathroom. This townhome also has an enclosed patio. Located off Freedom Dr. and Morehead. 2 blocks from I-77 and close to BOA Stadium, Uptown and I-85. Rent this townhome with first months rent and a $1500 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 Hurston Circle have any available units?
427 Hurston Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 Hurston Circle have?
Some of 427 Hurston Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 Hurston Circle currently offering any rent specials?
427 Hurston Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Hurston Circle pet-friendly?
No, 427 Hurston Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 427 Hurston Circle offer parking?
No, 427 Hurston Circle does not offer parking.
Does 427 Hurston Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 427 Hurston Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Hurston Circle have a pool?
No, 427 Hurston Circle does not have a pool.
Does 427 Hurston Circle have accessible units?
No, 427 Hurston Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Hurston Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 Hurston Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashley Square at SouthPark
4845 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte