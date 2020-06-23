427 Hurston Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

This 2 story townhome features 2 large bedrooms each with their own full bath and over 1200 square feet. The main level has an open concept living room with laminate floors and fireplace, dining area and great kitchen with lots of cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master has vaulted ceiling, large closet space and dual vanity in it's bathroom. This townhome also has an enclosed patio. Located off Freedom Dr. and Morehead. 2 blocks from I-77 and close to BOA Stadium, Uptown and I-85. Rent this townhome with first months rent and a $1500 deposit.