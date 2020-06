Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

VACANT! Charming 3 bedroom, single-story home in the popular Shannon Park neighborhood! New paint throughout. Beautiful newly refinished hardwoods. The spacious kitchen features SS appliances and granite countertops. Nice sized mudroom area and laundry room off of kitchen. There's plenty of storage in the 1 car garage and the storage shed in the huge fenced back yard. Small cul-de-sac street with no traffic and large private lot backing up to woods. Great for children and entertaining. Come view this wonderful home!