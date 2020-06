Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated home in super convenient location! Kitchen has granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, huge single bowl sink and pull down faucet and white cabinets. Gorgeous luxury vinyl plank wood look floors throughout. Master bedroom has bath w granite top double sink vanity and large walk-in closet. Hallway bath has granite top vanity. Great location, at corner of Denver and Morris Fields, easy access to airport, I-85 and Uptown.