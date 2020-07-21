Amenities
4236 Glenlea Commons Drive Available 08/15/19 Cute 2 Bedroom Townhouse - This spacious 2-story townhouse has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and is equipped with carpet flooring throughout the home, with vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Appliances included are a stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Conveniently located on the bus line and surrounded by many coffee shops, restaurants, and grocery stores. Smokers are NOT prohibited in this property!
*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.
**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5004816)