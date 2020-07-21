All apartments in Charlotte
4236 Glenlea Commons Drive

4236 Glenlea Commons Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4236 Glenlea Commons Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Amenities

Unit Amenities
4236 Glenlea Commons Drive Available 08/15/19 Cute 2 Bedroom Townhouse - This spacious 2-story townhouse has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and is equipped with carpet flooring throughout the home, with vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Appliances included are a stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Conveniently located on the bus line and surrounded by many coffee shops, restaurants, and grocery stores. Smokers are NOT prohibited in this property!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5004816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4236 Glenlea Commons Drive have any available units?
4236 Glenlea Commons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4236 Glenlea Commons Drive have?
Some of 4236 Glenlea Commons Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4236 Glenlea Commons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4236 Glenlea Commons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4236 Glenlea Commons Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4236 Glenlea Commons Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4236 Glenlea Commons Drive offer parking?
No, 4236 Glenlea Commons Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4236 Glenlea Commons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4236 Glenlea Commons Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4236 Glenlea Commons Drive have a pool?
No, 4236 Glenlea Commons Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4236 Glenlea Commons Drive have accessible units?
No, 4236 Glenlea Commons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4236 Glenlea Commons Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4236 Glenlea Commons Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
