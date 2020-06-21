All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:05 PM

423 Summit Avenue

423 South Summit Avenue · (704) 602-0400
Location

423 South Summit Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2357 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
One of a kind home in the desirable Wesley Heights neighborhood. Open concept on main level, with huge island in kitchen. Upstairs boasts a large master suite, with shoe closet, and over sized master bath. Basement level can serve as second bedroom, or media room with projector movie screen and bar area. Jacuzzi pools on side of house. Wood burning fireplace on side porch. Electric shades throughout, with automatic lights. Short walk to Bank of America Stadium and access to greenway connecting neighborhood to Uptown. Don't miss out of this rare gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Summit Avenue have any available units?
423 Summit Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 Summit Avenue have?
Some of 423 Summit Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Summit Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
423 Summit Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Summit Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 423 Summit Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 423 Summit Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 423 Summit Avenue does offer parking.
Does 423 Summit Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 Summit Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Summit Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 423 Summit Avenue has a pool.
Does 423 Summit Avenue have accessible units?
No, 423 Summit Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Summit Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 Summit Avenue has units with dishwashers.
