423 Summit Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

One of a kind home in the desirable Wesley Heights neighborhood. Open concept on main level, with huge island in kitchen. Upstairs boasts a large master suite, with shoe closet, and over sized master bath. Basement level can serve as second bedroom, or media room with projector movie screen and bar area. Jacuzzi pools on side of house. Wood burning fireplace on side porch. Electric shades throughout, with automatic lights. Short walk to Bank of America Stadium and access to greenway connecting neighborhood to Uptown. Don't miss out of this rare gem!