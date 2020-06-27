All apartments in Charlotte
4220 Raney Way
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

4220 Raney Way

4220 Raney Way · No Longer Available
Location

4220 Raney Way, Charlotte, NC 28205
Oakhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 1960's Brick Ranch home with tons of charm in the Oakhurst/ Amity Gardens Area, Hardwood floors through out, Updated kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, dining room, family room , Bath has updated shower and Ceramic tile with 2 bedrooms. Home has a huge deck for entertaining and a large fenced yard with utility shed out back. Large trees to give tons of shad during the Carolina Summers. Lawn care is included with the lease. Contact Prism Properties & Development today for an appointment. (704) 628-7096 or www.prismpd.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 Raney Way have any available units?
4220 Raney Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4220 Raney Way have?
Some of 4220 Raney Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4220 Raney Way currently offering any rent specials?
4220 Raney Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 Raney Way pet-friendly?
No, 4220 Raney Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4220 Raney Way offer parking?
Yes, 4220 Raney Way offers parking.
Does 4220 Raney Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4220 Raney Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 Raney Way have a pool?
No, 4220 Raney Way does not have a pool.
Does 4220 Raney Way have accessible units?
No, 4220 Raney Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 Raney Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4220 Raney Way has units with dishwashers.
