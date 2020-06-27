4220 Raney Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Lovely 1960's Brick Ranch home with tons of charm in the Oakhurst/ Amity Gardens Area, Hardwood floors through out, Updated kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, dining room, family room , Bath has updated shower and Ceramic tile with 2 bedrooms. Home has a huge deck for entertaining and a large fenced yard with utility shed out back. Large trees to give tons of shad during the Carolina Summers. Lawn care is included with the lease. Contact Prism Properties & Development today for an appointment. (704) 628-7096 or www.prismpd.com