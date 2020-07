Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new, never lived in home! Convenient to Charlotte/University area. Minutes from shopping, dining, and parks. Great, open floor plan that boasts a large kitchen and living room. Main living area also features a separate den with electric fireplace. Home has a sprawling owner's suite and large secondary bedrooms. Also features a loft area upstairs! Terrific backyard with sawed grass in both backyard and front yard.