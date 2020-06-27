All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

421 WOODVALE PL

421 Woodvale Place · No Longer Available
Location

421 Woodvale Place, Charlotte, NC 28208
Seversville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Single Family Home - Be The First! to occupy this newly renovated, two story, single family home with meticulously selected high grade finish materials & amenities. This home is located in the up and coming Seversville / Wesley Heights area which is located just a little over one (1) mile from the heart of Charlotte's vibrant Uptown. The community enjoys lots of new home renovations, new construction homes, new townhomes. It's most definitely an upscale living opportunity with proximity to Charlotte's center city entertainment, food & beverage venues, coffee chops, greenway, upcoming west-east CityLynx Gold streetcar line. Designer features include all new lighting, hardwood flooring, specialty kitchen design, stainless steel appliances, kitchen tile backsplash with high end counter tops (granite & quartz), open living & dining areas and downstairs office. The master suite includes high grade marble tile, designer, shower & bathroom vanity. There is a large deck ideal for entertaining. Good Pets Welcome!

(RLNE5004810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 WOODVALE PL have any available units?
421 WOODVALE PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 WOODVALE PL have?
Some of 421 WOODVALE PL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 WOODVALE PL currently offering any rent specials?
421 WOODVALE PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 WOODVALE PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 WOODVALE PL is pet friendly.
Does 421 WOODVALE PL offer parking?
No, 421 WOODVALE PL does not offer parking.
Does 421 WOODVALE PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 WOODVALE PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 WOODVALE PL have a pool?
No, 421 WOODVALE PL does not have a pool.
Does 421 WOODVALE PL have accessible units?
No, 421 WOODVALE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 421 WOODVALE PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 WOODVALE PL does not have units with dishwashers.
