421 WOODVALE PL

Single Family Home - Be The First! to occupy this newly renovated, two story, single family home with meticulously selected high grade finish materials & amenities. This home is located in the up and coming Seversville / Wesley Heights area which is located just a little over one (1) mile from the heart of Charlotte's vibrant Uptown. The community enjoys lots of new home renovations, new construction homes, new townhomes. It's most definitely an upscale living opportunity with proximity to Charlotte's center city entertainment, food & beverage venues, coffee chops, greenway, upcoming west-east CityLynx Gold streetcar line. Designer features include all new lighting, hardwood flooring, specialty kitchen design, stainless steel appliances, kitchen tile backsplash with high end counter tops (granite & quartz), open living & dining areas and downstairs office. The master suite includes high grade marble tile, designer, shower & bathroom vanity. There is a large deck ideal for entertaining. Good Pets Welcome!



