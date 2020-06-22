All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 14 2020 at 12:12 AM

417 Lakewood Ave

417 Lakewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

417 Lakewood Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Lakewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Self Show

Built in 1920

Enter the front door through the warm cozy and open living room space with an eccentric fireplace. The back of the house has a back door entry which opens up into the kitchen. Built in cabinetry includes, a washer and dryer hookups, and utility sink. Half bath in utility room. Electric stove in kitchen. Refrigerator. Master bedroom with a private full bath. Great room and parlor with natural wood trim - beautiful woodwork throughout. A 2 bedroom with a shared guest bath. Nice size closet space here. There is a very larger front porch with ample space to put furniture on.

* HVAC

* 948 sq ft

* 3 bedrooms (One level home)

* 2- baths

* Living room

* Fireplace

*Huge Front Porch

* Nice size backyard

* 3 bedrooms with closets

* House sets on 1.7 acres

* Washer and Dryer connection

Tenant provides washer & dryer.

All utilities separate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Lakewood Ave have any available units?
417 Lakewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 Lakewood Ave have?
Some of 417 Lakewood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Lakewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
417 Lakewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Lakewood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 417 Lakewood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 417 Lakewood Ave offer parking?
No, 417 Lakewood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 417 Lakewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 417 Lakewood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Lakewood Ave have a pool?
No, 417 Lakewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 417 Lakewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 417 Lakewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Lakewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 Lakewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
