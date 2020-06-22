417 Lakewood Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Built in 1920



Enter the front door through the warm cozy and open living room space with an eccentric fireplace. The back of the house has a back door entry which opens up into the kitchen. Built in cabinetry includes, a washer and dryer hookups, and utility sink. Half bath in utility room. Electric stove in kitchen. Refrigerator. Master bedroom with a private full bath. Great room and parlor with natural wood trim - beautiful woodwork throughout. A 2 bedroom with a shared guest bath. Nice size closet space here. There is a very larger front porch with ample space to put furniture on.



* HVAC



* 948 sq ft



* 3 bedrooms (One level home)



* 2- baths



* Living room



* Fireplace



*Huge Front Porch



* Nice size backyard



* 3 bedrooms with closets



* House sets on 1.7 acres



* Washer and Dryer connection



Tenant provides washer & dryer.



All utilities separate.