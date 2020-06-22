417 Lakewood Ave

Amenities
Self Show
Built in 1920
Enter the front door through the warm cozy and open living room space with an eccentric fireplace. The back of the house has a back door entry which opens up into the kitchen. Built in cabinetry includes, a washer and dryer hookups, and utility sink. Half bath in utility room. Electric stove in kitchen. Refrigerator. Master bedroom with a private full bath. Great room and parlor with natural wood trim - beautiful woodwork throughout. A 2 bedroom with a shared guest bath. Nice size closet space here. There is a very larger front porch with ample space to put furniture on.
* HVAC
* 948 sq ft
* 3 bedrooms (One level home)
* 2- baths
* Living room
* Fireplace
*Huge Front Porch
* Nice size backyard
* 3 bedrooms with closets
* House sets on 1.7 acres
* Washer and Dryer connection
Tenant provides washer & dryer.
All utilities separate.