413 West 8th Street
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:06 AM

413 West 8th Street

413 West 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

413 West 8th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
cats allowed
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo on top floor (3rd) in safe and quiet Fourth Ward adjacent to 4th ward park and walking distance to Harris Teeter, bars and restaurants. Amenities included: vaulted ceilings, fireplace, large balcony, central air/heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, community pool, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and in unit washer/dryer. Utilities included: water. Date Available: Jun 15th 2020 (possibly sooner). $1,375/month rent. $1,375 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

