4115 Leeds Drive

Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home ! - Home is located in the Eastway Park Subdivision, quiet established neighborhood, brick ranch home, hardwood floors in living room, hall and bedrooms, cozy glassed in sunroom, larged fenced in yard, neutral colors, and so much more ! Close to uptown, dining and freeways. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn/yard maintenance. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, small pets only up to 25 lbs. will be considered. No aggressive breeds.



