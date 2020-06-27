404 W 8th Street

Amenities

Exceptional quality home in historic Fourth Ward. Across from Fourth Ward Park, this home sits with all the grand old Victorian houses. Gated private entry courtyard. High ceilings, warm gorgeous hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows and a stunning architectural stairwell greets you upon entering. Built in 1921 it is full of historic grandeur including exceptional moldings, gallery lighting, custom built-ins, and walk-in pantry with all the modern updates. Chef’s kitchen with commercial six burner gas cooktop, indoor gas grill and venting system. Walk to work, to the theater, to the stadiums, to restaurants and bars! Just a few doors down from Alexander Mike's - your new favorite hangout. Enjoy the tours of Fourth Ward with stunning landscapes in the heart of uptown. Please note that the county tax record states the house is in Glenwood Manor, but it is in heart of Fourth Ward at 8th & Pine.