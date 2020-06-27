All apartments in Charlotte
404 W 8th Street
Last updated October 13 2019 at 7:56 PM

404 W 8th Street

404 West 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

404 West 8th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
media room
Exceptional quality home in historic Fourth Ward. Across from Fourth Ward Park, this home sits with all the grand old Victorian houses. Gated private entry courtyard. High ceilings, warm gorgeous hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows and a stunning architectural stairwell greets you upon entering. Built in 1921 it is full of historic grandeur including exceptional moldings, gallery lighting, custom built-ins, and walk-in pantry with all the modern updates. Chef’s kitchen with commercial six burner gas cooktop, indoor gas grill and venting system. Walk to work, to the theater, to the stadiums, to restaurants and bars! Just a few doors down from Alexander Mike's - your new favorite hangout. Enjoy the tours of Fourth Ward with stunning landscapes in the heart of uptown. Please note that the county tax record states the house is in Glenwood Manor, but it is in heart of Fourth Ward at 8th & Pine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 W 8th Street have any available units?
404 W 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 W 8th Street have?
Some of 404 W 8th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 W 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
404 W 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 W 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 404 W 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 404 W 8th Street offer parking?
No, 404 W 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 404 W 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 W 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 W 8th Street have a pool?
No, 404 W 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 404 W 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 404 W 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 404 W 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 W 8th Street has units with dishwashers.
