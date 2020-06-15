4038 Commonwealth Ave

Amenities

Fantastic 3 bedroom / 1 bath home for rent in the popular Oakhurst neighborhood, walking distance to the new Common Market and other restaurants and shops. This home features hardwood floors and crown moldings throughout. The newly updated kitchen has white, Shaker-style cabinets, gray granite countertops and brand new Samsung stainless steel appliances. Master has 2 closets and views of the rear deck and huge, fenced in yard. Two sizable secondary bedrooms have large windows. Home is available April 1st.

No Pets Allowed



