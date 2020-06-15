All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:27 PM

4038 Commonwealth Ave

4038 Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4038 Commonwealth Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Oakhurst

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 04/01/19 3 Bedroom/1 Bath House in Popular Oakhurst - Property Id: 107767

Fantastic 3 bedroom / 1 bath home for rent in the popular Oakhurst neighborhood, walking distance to the new Common Market and other restaurants and shops. This home features hardwood floors and crown moldings throughout. The newly updated kitchen has white, Shaker-style cabinets, gray granite countertops and brand new Samsung stainless steel appliances. Master has 2 closets and views of the rear deck and huge, fenced in yard. Two sizable secondary bedrooms have large windows. Home is available April 1st.
Property Id 107767

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4038 Commonwealth Ave have any available units?
4038 Commonwealth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4038 Commonwealth Ave have?
Some of 4038 Commonwealth Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4038 Commonwealth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4038 Commonwealth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4038 Commonwealth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4038 Commonwealth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4038 Commonwealth Ave offer parking?
No, 4038 Commonwealth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4038 Commonwealth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4038 Commonwealth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4038 Commonwealth Ave have a pool?
No, 4038 Commonwealth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4038 Commonwealth Ave have accessible units?
No, 4038 Commonwealth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4038 Commonwealth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4038 Commonwealth Ave has units with dishwashers.
