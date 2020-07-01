4030 Bearwood Ave

Amenities
Traditional NoDa home with modern finishes available for lease.
Due to the Covid-19 crisis, the owner of this property is offering a special for anyone who may be suffering during this time. With a payment of $1500 for your security deposit, rent until 5/1 will be waived if you take occupancy by 4/1. Snatch up this deal TODAY to secure your new home for the summer!!!
Home sits a short walk from the New Sugar Creek Light Rail Station, and is perfect for someone looking for quick, easy access to Uptown Charlotte.
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex has fresh finishing's throughout. Interior touches give this traditional home a modern updated white interior walls, wood laminate flooring, laminate countertops.
*No washer and dryer connection
*Stove, microwave, and refrigerator
*Master bedroom has a private closet
*Hvac