Last updated March 30 2020 at 9:16 PM

4030 Bearwood Ave

4030 Bearwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4030 Bearwood Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Traditional NoDa home with modern finishes available for lease.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, the owner of this property is offering a special for anyone who may be suffering during this time. With a payment of $1500 for your security deposit, rent until 5/1 will be waived if you take occupancy by 4/1. Snatch up this deal TODAY to secure your new home for the summer!!!
Home sits a short walk from the New Sugar Creek Light Rail Station, and is perfect for someone looking for quick, easy access to Uptown Charlotte.

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex has fresh finishing's throughout. Interior touches give this traditional home a modern updated white interior walls, wood laminate flooring, laminate countertops.

*No washer and dryer connection
*Stove, microwave, and refrigerator
*Master bedroom has a private closet
*Hvac

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4030 Bearwood Ave have any available units?
4030 Bearwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4030 Bearwood Ave have?
Some of 4030 Bearwood Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4030 Bearwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4030 Bearwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4030 Bearwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4030 Bearwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4030 Bearwood Ave offer parking?
No, 4030 Bearwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4030 Bearwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4030 Bearwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4030 Bearwood Ave have a pool?
No, 4030 Bearwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4030 Bearwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 4030 Bearwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4030 Bearwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4030 Bearwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

