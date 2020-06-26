All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:18 PM

4015 Amber Leigh Way dr

4015 Amber Leigh Way Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4015 Amber Leigh Way Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning single family rental home in the breath-taking community of Amber Leigh. Featuring 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, two-story foyer, formal living, dining room, great room with gas log fireplace, gourmet style kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and large island. Guest bedroom, bathroom and laundry room on main floor. 6th bedroom can be utilized as sitting room to the master suite or perfect for a nursery, or private office. Large deck off rear overlooking a massive backyard totaling .5 fenced acres.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 Amber Leigh Way dr have any available units?
4015 Amber Leigh Way dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4015 Amber Leigh Way dr have?
Some of 4015 Amber Leigh Way dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4015 Amber Leigh Way dr currently offering any rent specials?
4015 Amber Leigh Way dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 Amber Leigh Way dr pet-friendly?
No, 4015 Amber Leigh Way dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4015 Amber Leigh Way dr offer parking?
Yes, 4015 Amber Leigh Way dr offers parking.
Does 4015 Amber Leigh Way dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4015 Amber Leigh Way dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 Amber Leigh Way dr have a pool?
No, 4015 Amber Leigh Way dr does not have a pool.
Does 4015 Amber Leigh Way dr have accessible units?
No, 4015 Amber Leigh Way dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 Amber Leigh Way dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4015 Amber Leigh Way dr has units with dishwashers.
