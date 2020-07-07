401 N. Church Street #504

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Two bedroom center city condo! - 2 BR Uptown Charlotte Condo with 2 Reserved Parking Spaces in Secured Parking Garage! Includes storage unit on first level of parking deck.



Whatever you do, don't miss this one! Lots of space and closet space! 2 hard to find reserved parking spaces in the building parking deck - at Jefferson Square at the corner of Church and Seventh Streets. Walk to work, dining, entertainment, museums and sporting events - tremendous center city location.



New hardwood floor entry, kitchen, dining and living areas. Split bedroom floor plan with neutral carpets. Fireplace in living room creates perfect focal point. Large balcony with grill off of living area with splendid day and nighttime views or Uptown Charlotte. Washer/dryer in laundry room remain.



Spacious bedrooms - both feature window views of Uptown. Master includes lots of closet storage space plus tie bath with dual sinks, separate shower. Second bedroom complete with full tile bath. Condo measures over 1200 heated square feet! Mid rise building also features secure access, secured parking access and small fitness center.



Small pets considered, as long as HOA rules are observed.



(RLNE4184028)