Last updated December 3 2019 at 8:29 PM

4006 Raven Rock Court

4006 Raven Rock Court · No Longer Available
Location

4006 Raven Rock Court, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Very nice family home located in great neighborhood on cul-de-sac lot. Shopping/dining and more close by. 4 bedrooms plus bonus room with closet. Nice size backyard. Master down with vaulted ceiling and luxury master bath with jetted tub. Family room off of kitchen features gas log fireplace. Pet are not allowed on this property, Apply online at charlottehomesandrentals.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available 11/11/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 Raven Rock Court have any available units?
4006 Raven Rock Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4006 Raven Rock Court currently offering any rent specials?
4006 Raven Rock Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 Raven Rock Court pet-friendly?
No, 4006 Raven Rock Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4006 Raven Rock Court offer parking?
No, 4006 Raven Rock Court does not offer parking.
Does 4006 Raven Rock Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4006 Raven Rock Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 Raven Rock Court have a pool?
No, 4006 Raven Rock Court does not have a pool.
Does 4006 Raven Rock Court have accessible units?
No, 4006 Raven Rock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 Raven Rock Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4006 Raven Rock Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4006 Raven Rock Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4006 Raven Rock Court does not have units with air conditioning.

