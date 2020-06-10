All apartments in Charlotte
3958 Damask Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3958 Damask Drive

3958 Damask Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3958 Damask Drive, Charlotte, NC 28206
Sugaw Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,638 sf home is located in Charlotte, NC. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3958 Damask Drive have any available units?
3958 Damask Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3958 Damask Drive have?
Some of 3958 Damask Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3958 Damask Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3958 Damask Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3958 Damask Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3958 Damask Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3958 Damask Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3958 Damask Drive does offer parking.
Does 3958 Damask Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3958 Damask Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3958 Damask Drive have a pool?
No, 3958 Damask Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3958 Damask Drive have accessible units?
No, 3958 Damask Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3958 Damask Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3958 Damask Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
